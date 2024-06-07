Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 4.31 and last traded at 4.31. Approximately 4,339,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,922,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.19.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 4.38.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

