Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,457,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,641,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,737,000 after buying an additional 2,547,232 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 27,778.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,009,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,577 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,864,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,026,000 after purchasing an additional 683,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 171,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 513,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.2 %

ADM traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.27. 3,081,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,215. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

