Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

RCUS opened at $15.89 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.98% and a negative net margin of 97.47%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $241,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after buying an additional 110,528 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 145,298 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.