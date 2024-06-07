Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 14,659 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider David B. Kaplan sold 14,659 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.11, for a total value of $2,024,554.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,263,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $134.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $89.77 and a 52 week high of $150.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.84.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after buying an additional 206,996 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,836,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,866 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,644,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,033,000 after purchasing an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ares Management from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.43.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

