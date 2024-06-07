Argan (NYSE:AGX) PT Raised to $85.00 at Lake Street Capital

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Argan Trading Up 10.6 %

AGX traded up $7.32 on Friday, hitting $76.46. 505,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.99. Argan has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.45.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Argan had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $166,833.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 2,700 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $166,833.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,608 shares in the company, valued at $470,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $899,850.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $848,858.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,182. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Argan by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

