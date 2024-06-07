Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,312,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91,314 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $544,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,008.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.40, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,176,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $243,892.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,008.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,368 shares of company stock worth $119,728,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $300.81. 275,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,918. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.32 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.16 and its 200 day moving average is $266.64.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

