Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in ProFrac by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProFrac in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in ProFrac by 56.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ProFrac by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc bought 440,217 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $4,177,659.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,640,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,830,831.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 964,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,657 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. 13,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,792. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $581.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.60 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

