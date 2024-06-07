Aristides Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,581,000 after purchasing an additional 165,474 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,337,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,959,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,542,000 after buying an additional 793,976 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 993,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,182,000 after buying an additional 62,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wind River Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wind River Trust Co now owns 805,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,874,000 after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The stock had a trading volume of 96,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.92.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

