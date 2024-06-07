Aristides Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Free Report) by 48.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,455 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,040,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,004,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $241,163.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,708 shares in the company, valued at $703,836.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cambridge Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

CATC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,115. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1-year low of $48.37 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $513.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $37.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.83%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts, as well as time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.