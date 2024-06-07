Aristides Capital LLC Invests $308,000 in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in BigBear.ai by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Activity at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $65,450.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $65,450.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 747,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,717.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,077 shares of company stock valued at $686,721. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.57. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.