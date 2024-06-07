Aristides Capital LLC Invests $398,000 in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,167.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,167.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,403 shares of company stock worth $1,374,233. Corporate insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $17.99. 138,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,688. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

