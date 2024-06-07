Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 12,098 HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 157,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,911. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. Analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,065,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $490,144.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares in the company, valued at $51,065,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,134. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

