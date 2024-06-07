Aristides Capital LLC Sells 14,115 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Aristides Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,115 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure accounts for 1.2% of Aristides Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned 1.04% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TYG. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 16.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 464,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0 %

TYG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.77 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

