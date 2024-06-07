Aristides Capital LLC Sells 22,100 Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 223.9% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 594,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 144,430 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

ASPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.98. 313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,676. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $6.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $53.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions ( NASDAQ:ASPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.