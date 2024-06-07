Aristides Capital LLC Takes $269,000 Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Driven Brands by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 178,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 129,062 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Driven Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $18,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of DRVN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.23. 20,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.59 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $572.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DRVN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Driven Brands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Driven Brands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Driven Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

