Aristides Capital LLC Trims Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Aristides Capital LLC cut its position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.25% of The Hackett Group worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HCKT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $22.07. 2,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,791. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.96.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

