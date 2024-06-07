Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 2,740 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,493. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

