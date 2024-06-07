Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 1,090 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,910 shares of company stock worth $35,612,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $177.48. The company had a trading volume of 55,832,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,511,148. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $566.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.15 and its 200 day moving average is $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

