Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,710 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.82 on Friday, reaching $206.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,420,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $217.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.69 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total value of $218,858.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

