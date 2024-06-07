Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 3.6% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 23.6% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 28.3% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,712,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $4.07 on Friday, hitting $327.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,550,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.69 and a 200-day moving average of $349.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

