Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $493,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 209.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.40. 2,623,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average is $340.51. The firm has a market cap of $193.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACN. Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.