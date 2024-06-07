Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $409,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,680 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.05.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.05. 2,396,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.93. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.