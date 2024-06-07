Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in EOG Resources by 863.4% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after acquiring an additional 985,884 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $443,088,000 after acquiring an additional 460,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474,807 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $186,946,000 after acquiring an additional 408,833 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,399. The firm has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Scotiabank cut EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

