Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Reduces Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,082,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880,492 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,970,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Bank of America by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,659,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281,690 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,649,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,790,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,020,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $311.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.