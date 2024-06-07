Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,402 shares of company stock valued at $17,607,288 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.84. 910,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $121.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

