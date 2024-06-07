Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 1,097,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,976,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of analysts have commented on ASAN shares. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after purchasing an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after buying an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

