Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Price Target to $5.75

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 151.09% from the stock’s current price.

Duos Technologies Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DUOT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.29. 16,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,968. Duos Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34.

Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Duos Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 200.92% and a negative return on equity of 237.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duos Technologies Group will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUOT. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group by 10,829.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duos Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Duos Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Duos Technologies Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications.

