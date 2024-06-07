ASD (ASD) Hits Market Cap of $34.33 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. ASD has a total market cap of $34.33 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ASD has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00011692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,291.91 or 0.99991755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00106417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0520145 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,058,326.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

