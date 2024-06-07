ASD (ASD) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One ASD token can now be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $33.83 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,389.85 or 1.00009850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012517 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001113 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.61 or 0.00100329 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0520145 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,058,326.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

