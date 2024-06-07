ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Trading Up 0.4%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. 449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83.

Shares of ASICS are set to split before the market opens on Sunday, June 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Sunday, June 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Sunday, June 30th.

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

