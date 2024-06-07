Astar (ASTR) Price Hits $0.0858 on Major Exchanges

Astar (ASTR) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0858 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Astar has a total market capitalization of $485.91 million and $46.28 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,461,071,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,666,209,258 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

