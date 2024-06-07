AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12,586.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as £125.86 ($161.26) and last traded at £125.09 ($160.27), with a volume of 1842899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £124.04 ($158.92).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($153.75) to £130 ($166.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($160.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($144.78) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £118 ($151.19).
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZN
AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.0 %
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
Further Reading
