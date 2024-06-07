Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.41. Atlantic American has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.00%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

