ATW Spac Management LLC Invests $44,000 in Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ESLA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.93. 6,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,374. Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.14.

Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

