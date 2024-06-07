ATW Spac Management LLC Takes $5.29 Million Position in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:QETA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 523,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Quetta Acquisition makes up 7.7% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ATW Spac Management LLC owned 5.85% of Quetta Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $695,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quetta Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,462,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Quetta Acquisition Price Performance

QETA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25. Quetta Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

About Quetta Acquisition

Quetta Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on financial technology sector in Asia. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

