Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,680 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $279.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

