Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their outperform rating on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.25.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $63.00.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $476.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.75 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 816.7% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 34.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.