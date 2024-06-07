AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AXT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AXT Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in AXT by 9.8% in the third quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 450,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 40,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 21,973 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,987 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.