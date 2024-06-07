AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Receives $5.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AXT Price Performance
Shares of AXTI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The company has a market cap of $159.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.26.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
AXT Company Profile
AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.
