Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,933 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in WNS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 110,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WNS by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Kabouter Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 289,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 18.11. WNS has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $325.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.92 million. WNS had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

