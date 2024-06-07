Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Terreno Realty worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after purchasing an additional 411,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after acquiring an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNO has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 1.0 %

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,418. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average is $60.29. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 10.17. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Articles

