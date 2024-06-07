Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 775,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,476,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 57,450.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of MSM traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $85.33. 483,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,792. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.12. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

