Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 44,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.45. 2,185,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,145. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KMB. Bank of America boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.85.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

