Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $8.50 Million Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,834,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $337.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

CASY traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $328.63. The company had a trading volume of 235,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.17 and a 1-year high of $344.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $323.43 and a 200-day moving average of $299.40. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

