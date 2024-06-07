Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 149 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $13,200,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TRV traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $213.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

