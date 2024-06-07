Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Endava worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Endava by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 4,429.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.24. 694,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,463. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

