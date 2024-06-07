Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 643 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $273,243,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $140,877,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.01. 1,110,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,370. The company has a market cap of $78.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.