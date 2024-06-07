Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 7.1%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. 1,315,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,589,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZUL. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Azul in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.12.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 4.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Azul by 19.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Azul by 16.0% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Azul by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

