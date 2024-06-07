BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

BAB Trading Down 1.3 %

BABB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742. BAB has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.10.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

About BAB

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

