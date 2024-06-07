Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.04 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $281.63 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001748 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003694 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007510 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO:BabyDoge) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $16,716,143.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

