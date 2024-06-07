Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC Buys New Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 324,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,110,000. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 7.2% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC owned about 1.64% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 309,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 296,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,934,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.41. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $299.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $381.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total transaction of $239,668.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total value of $4,787,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 413,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,996,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,021 shares of company stock worth $36,389,547 over the last three months. 23.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

